In the previous month, leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A15 gave us a glimpse of its appearance. Now, the Galaxy A15 4G has made an appearance on Geekbench, shedding light on its key specs.

This pertains to the 4G version, identified by the model code SM-A155F. It operates on Android 14 and boasts 4GB of RAM. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz. In Geekbench’s single and multi-core assessments, it achieved scores of 743 and 2,005 points, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A15 4G Appeared on Geekbench Revealing Some Key Specs

The Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy A15 4G does not provide any further information. However, leaked renders of the Galaxy A15 had previously unveiled that the smartphone would feature flat edges and a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display.

The right-side frame also houses the volume rocker and a power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, and on the left is the SIM card slot. At the bottom, we have a USB-C port flanked by the primary microphone, speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Up top is another microphone.

The source claims the Samsung Galaxy A15 measures 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm (77.4mm wide with the protruding frame).

We can anticipate more comprehensive information about the Samsung Galaxy A15 4G to emerge in the forthcoming weeks.

