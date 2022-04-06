Samsung Working to Improve the Camera of Galaxy Z Fold4

The rumor has it that Samsung is working on the camera department of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy S22 models

According to the GalaxyClub the Galaxy 22 models and Galaxy Z Fold4 will be getting the improved camera i.e. the existing 12 MP 2x camera will be replaced by 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical magnification.

Another rumor that is making rounds is that the selfie camera will also be changed. There is no further detail regarding the selfie camera as it is not sure the change is for the cover display or for the under display camera inside.

The Z Fold3 under display camera (UDC)has a low resolution of 4MP, whose outcome is just OK nothing spectacular. The high price of the Z Fold series is not justifiable for the low resolution of the UDC camera. If the UDC is not improved the selfie camera of the foldable is still great on the cover display. In the main camera sensors, there are no definite news as whether the Galaxy Z Fold4 will use the 50MP as the main sensors.

The new foldable flagship will be unveiled soon. The last year flagships i.e. Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were launched in August, so for Z Fold4 is also expected to be launched in August of this year.

