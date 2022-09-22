SAP Driving Digital Transformation for Progress in Pakistan

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, held a media meet-up at a local hotel to apprise the press of the impact and contribution of SAP’s operations in Pakistan.

SAP is deeply-rooted in all segments of business and operations. For Pakistan, it has been instrumental in shaping and expanding the industry to create a global footprint for commerce and business.

The avenue created an excellent opportunity for Mr. Ahmad, to showcase and explain SAP’s contribution and its ongoing enrichment.

“From industries producing household products to automobile and energy industry, education networks, pharmaceuticals, textile hubs, SAP has proven to be the success factor in enabling them with expansion and efficiency towards meeting targets and widening the horizon.” He further added that the list of clients for SAP Pakistan varies from conglomerates to Small and Medium Enterprises, and SAP is equipped to provide a tailored made solution to consolidate the requirement and enhance it for the desired vision. He validated this further, relaying the example of a retail store that utilized the services of SAP and grew from a single unit to a national-level entity.

SAP Pakistan’s vision

He was clear on SAP Pakistan’s vision. Profound yet simple, Make People Lives Better. SAP, through their software, ensure a design and workflow that impacts the lives of the users

To provides both on-Premise and Cloud services, as per the requirements of the business. All major systems-related companies in Pakistan including Systems Ltd., IBM, and Siemens work with SAP.

Answering one of the questions from the media regarding the security of sensitive information, Mr. Ahmad elaborated, “SAP ensures and controls security at all levels. We guarantee full compliance with all governmental protocols and all relevant information stays within Pakistan.”

SAP’s strength lies in its efficient supply chain that expedites and delivers on time. They are also engaged with Predictive Analysis with 82% accuracy. The goal is to be 99% accurate soon.

Mr. Ahmad emphasized the support to the economy provided by SAP. It enables economic expansion and creates more employment opportunities. The digital transformation provided by SAP helps creates a larger international footprint for Pakistan.

Presently, SAP holds a 70% market share for digital and IT-related services in all realms of business, industry, and education and is working towards an energized ecosystem for technology-driven Pakistan with a global presence.

