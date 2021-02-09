SECP enrolls more than 2000 newly established businesses

In January 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,201 new companies, taking the SECP’s total number of registered firms to 137,797 in Pakistan. 98 percent of new incorporations were registered electronically and about 30 percent of applicants finished the process of registration on the same day.

SECP registered 69 companies as private limited corporations, while about 28pc as single shareholder companies and 3pc were registered as public unlisted companies, non-profit organizations, international companies and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

The industries in which the firms were registered are trade industry with 314, information technology with 269 companies, construction with 227, services and allied with188 , and e-commerce with 79 new firms. While other 1,124 firms in other industries were enrolled in other sectors by the board.

Business Center Islamabad registered the largest number of firms, followed by 623 and 319 companies registered in CRO Lahore and Karachi, respectively. 156, 122, 56, 53, 22 and 13 companies were registered as CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta, and Sukkur, respectively.

SECP’s newly established Business Centre recorded 24% growth in incorporation of companies, by registering 837 new companies in January. The Business Centre in Islamabad has improved the overall user experience with a perspective of providing ease of doing business. — SEC Pakistan (@SECPakistan) February 8, 2021

Also foreign investment has been reported in 44 newly established businesses from China, Malaysia, Sweden, South Africa, Norway, Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the US.