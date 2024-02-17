The first hardware leak for the iPhone 16 lineup may have just surfaced. Today, on social media, user Majin Bu shared an image claiming it to be the “new camera module of the iPhone 16.” The image depicts a vertically oriented camera layout. Many previous rumours have also discussed the same design.

In the iPhone 15 Pro released this year, Apple modified the layout of the three camera lenses, stacking the Main and ultra-wide cameras on top of each other. Moreover, this alteration enables the iPhone 15 Pro to record spatial video for Vision Pro.

Leaked Image of iPhone 16 Shows New Camera Module Design

Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature a camera layout where the Main and ultra-wide camera lenses are aligned diagonally. Some reports are also claiming that the transition to a vertically aligned design will enable the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to record spatial video, akin to the existing iPhone 15 Pro models.

Today’s image from Majin Bu adds weight to the speculation that Apple intends to make this change to the iPhone 16’s camera design. Marko Zivkovic, writing for MacRumors, claims to have independently verified the authenticity of the component design, noting its similarity to the layouts of the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11.

With the Vision Pro now accessible to buyers in the United States, Apple also has a strong incentive to encourage users to record Spatial Videos. This change to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will play a significant contribution to that goal.

