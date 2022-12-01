Selected OnePlus devices will receive major Android updates & 5 years of security updates

OnePlus has made a big announcement. It has committed to providing the longest support for its upcoming devices. This is the very first time, OnePlus is providing long support to its devices. The company announced that selected devices launched in 2023 and beyond will receive major Android updates and five years of security updates.

However, the company has not revealed which devices will get this extended support since it might be possible that this support only comes for Flagship devices and not for mid-range devices. While the company spokesperson has not clarified it, so time will tell the actuality of this announcement.

In past, the length of support OnePlus rendered to its device varied between phones but it has always lagged behind when we consider other mobile phone manufacturers. Even OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro are due to get three major OS version upgrades and four years of security updates. Other than this, the midrange OnePlus Nord 2T has got only two major Android updates and three years of security patches. Even for its midrange Nord N300 only provided one OS upgrade and two years of security patches. This is the worst offering made by any device manufacturer.

If we compare it with Samsung, its flagship got four generations of Android OS upgrades and the midrange Galaxy A53 came with the same lengthy support commitment. Google also promises five years of security updates and three major Android OS updates for its flagship Pixel phones, while its midrange devices also get five years of security updates.

It seems OnePlus has got inspiration from its competitors so its offering four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches. It will not only be beneficial for users but also for the company since people will keep their devices longer before replacing them.

