We already know that OnePlus is working on its next flagship series, the OnePlus 11. The vanilla OnePlus 11 has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, some latest leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 11 will have a ceramic body and top-notch performance.

OnePlus 11 will Have a Ceramic Body and Fast Storage

According to leakster Digital Chat Station, the phone will have a ceramic body built on a metal frame. Ceramics have been used on smartphones before. They have a unique sheen and feel to them, though they are both pricey and heavy.

Additionally, the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. So it will be a true flagship device. Also, it will have 16GB of RAM and the latest UFS 4.0 storage, which promises to be both faster and more efficient than the UFS 3.1 seen in 2022 flagships.

Moreover, the phone will have a curved display with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. It will also be a camera-centric device. The phone will have a 50MP main camera (IMX890), 48MP ultra-wide (IMX581) and a 32MP 2x telephoto (IMX709).

The reports say that the series will include two smartphones at least, the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro. Some reports have also revealed that the Pro variant will have a new design for the Hasselblad camera island. Also, the Pro will have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. Presumably, the same applies to the vanilla version as well. Anyhow, we will get more information in the coming days.

See Also: First OnePlus Tablet 5G to Launch in 2023 to Take on iPad