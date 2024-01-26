Apple’s Shazam iOS app has received an update, enhancing its song identification capabilities. With the latest version, users can now identify songs in their surroundings or within apps even while wearing headphones. This improvement adds convenience for users who may want to identify music without playing it out loud. It provides a more discreet and personalized experience.

“You can now identify music while wearing headphones (wired or Bluetooth). Simply open the app, check for the headphone icon to confirm your headphones are connected, and then start recognizing music around you or within apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube,” says Apple about the Shazam update.

Shazam is now able to identify songs not only in the immediate surroundings but also within other apps. It adds a lot of convenience for users who often come across music while using various applications. It’s a great example of how technology can be integrated to make tasks more efficient and enjoyable. Shazam’s continuous improvements to its features enhance the overall user experience and make it more versatile.

Apple’s acquisition of Shazam has led to a deeper integration of its features into the Apple ecosystem. This integration enhances the user experience. It also provides users with more seamless access to Shazam’s music identification capabilities across various Apple devices. The addition of a dedicated Control Center widget for Shazam showcases Apple’s commitment to providing users with convenient tools for identifying and enjoying music.