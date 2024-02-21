SHC Again Orders Govt to Restore Social Media Platforms Across Pakistan

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the federal government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to restore access to social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), across Pakistan. This decision came in response to a petition against the recent “unconstitutional” internet outages in the country.

Headed by SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, the SHC bench issued the order and also asked for a report from the PTA regarding the suspension of internet services on election day. The court’s action follows reports of social media platform X being inaccessible in Pakistan since Saturday, with internet watchdog groups confirming a “national-scale disruption.”

SHC Orders Govt to Restore Social Media Platforms Across Pakistan

The disruptions followed widespread protests in Pakistan over alleged vote rigging in the 2024 general elections. Independent candidates supported by the PTI secured a significant lead over mainstream political parties in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, winning 92 seats. The PML-N followed with 79 seats, and the PPP secured 54 seats. Other parties like the MQM-P, JUI-F, PML-Q, IPP, and BNP also won seats.

After the elections, the PML-N and PPP formed committees to negotiate terms for the next federal government. Following days of negotiations, both parties agreed on a “power-sharing formula” to form the government. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced the agreement, stating that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif would become the prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that PTI-backed candidates and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) failed to secure a simple majority. He expressed confidence that the coalition government would address Pakistan’s challenges effectively.

As the situation unfolds, the restoration of social media access and the formation of the new government are significant developments that will impact Pakistan’s political landscape in the coming days.