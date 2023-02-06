Silicon Valley Giant Apple Again Takes the Crown of the World’s Most Admired Company

Advertisement

The Silicon Valley giant Apple is undoubtedly one of the biggest companies of the information age. It was evident in Forbes’s annual list of most admired companies. Apple has yet again taken the top spot on Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the sixteenth year in a row. Forbes has prepared a list of the top 100 companies in the world, and Apple has maintained its place at the top for the past 15 years. Apple once again surpassed a number of significant corporations, including Amazon and Microsoft, which are tied for second place, and Berkshire Hathaway, which is in fourth place.

JP Morgan Chase ranks fifth on the list, surpassing Walt Disney in sixth position. Furthermore, the seventh position was awarded to retailer Costco, followed by Pfizer, Alphabet, and American Express to round out the top ten.

The rankings are based on a survey of roughly 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts regarding corporate reputation. Apple’s total score of 8.65 points allows it to dominate across the board when subcategories are considered. Naturally, it ranks first in the computer business, as it did in 2022.

Apple also won in the following categories:

Innovation

People Management,

Use of Corporate Assets

Social Responsibility

Quality of Management

Financial Soundness

Long-Term Investment Value

Quality of Products and Services

Global Competitiveness

The 25th edition of the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies All-Stars list reveals that the giants’ colleagues admire them as much as ever, despite the fact that the largest tech companies may be through rather difficult times.

