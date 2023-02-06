Advertisement

According to some latest reports, Apple has discussed selling a new high-end iPhone alongside the Pro and Pro Max models in 2024. Not only this but this model would be more costly than the Pro max model. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device would be part of the iPhone 16 lineup or later.

Apple Could Launch Ultra High-end iPhone Model in 2024

In his previous statement, Gurman said there was “potential” for an iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. In today’s edition of his newsletter, he suggests Apple might instead release the Ultra as a new highest-end, higher-priced model next year at the earliest.

“But instead of renaming the Pro Max ‘the Ultra,’ Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models,” said Gurman. “Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

It’s unclear how the new high-end model would differ from the Pro and Pro Max. However, the report hinted that the device could feature additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a larger display, and a portless design without Lightning or USB-C. As mentioned above, the device would be “pricier” than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.

Apple is also planning to make the iPhone 15 lineup more distinct. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are already available in many rumours. The upcoming series will come with USB-C and may even use haptic volume and power buttons instead of physical ones. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be the only device to get a periscope lens with better optical zoom. Anyhow, we will get more details in the coming days. So stay tuned.

