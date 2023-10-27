Qualcomm Shares Official Benchmark Results Of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

There has been hype regarding Qualcomm’s latest chipset since the beginning of this year. There were several rumors and reports about the highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. During the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2023, the chipmaker finally wrapped off the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is built on the 4nm process and has a clear focus on AI, gaming, audio, and camera advancements. In addition, Qualcomm also shared the benchmark results of the latest SoC. The benchmarks revealed the chip’s performance in AnTuTu 10, Geekbench 6, PC Mark, GFXBench, 3DMark, AI Mark, MLPerf, JetStream 2.1, and Speedometer 2.1.

Here Are the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Results

The new SoC scored 2.13 million in AnTuTu 10, which is around 30% better than its predecessor. Moreover, it is around 2300 (single-core) and 7500 (multi-core) on Geekbench 6. The SDG3 is built on TSMC’s 4nm process and has an eight-core CPU with one Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.3 GHz, five Cortex-A720s at up to 3.2 GHz, and two Cortex-A520s at 2.3 GHz. Let’s have a look at the results:

SD8G3 is 30% faster and 20% more efficient than Gen 2. There is an eight-core processor inside it which is highlighted by 1 Cortex-X4 prime core running up to 3.3 GHz. In addition, there are five performance cores at up to 3.2 GHz, and 2 efficiency cores clocked up to 2.3 GHz. The chipset comes with LPDDR5x memory support up to 4800 MHz and as much as 24 GB. Moreover, it also supports Wi-Fi 7 up to 6 GHz, including 802.11be, 802.11ax, 80211ac, and 80211a/bg/n. The highly anticipated SD8G3 features the X75 5G modem with both sub-6 GHz and mmWave antennas.

The AI Engine of the SoC supports multi-modal generative AI models and famous large language models for speech recognition. The chipset has the ability to run up to 20 tokens per second for instant AI assistant responses. Qualcomm boasts that its new SoC packs the world’s fastest stable diffusion, which can generate an image in a bit. Qualcomm’s Sensing Hug has the ability to access your personal data like favorite activities, fitness level, and location for better AI assistant responses.

AI improves the camera’s abilities as well. Semantic Segmentation enhances the vibrancy and detail of images in real-time. On the other hand, the Night Vision video can brighten a dark scene. The SoC also boasts an object eraser for videos that can extract unwanted objects or people. There is a Vlogger’s View, which can capture both video from your selfie and rear camera. Last but not least is the Photo Expansion which can use generative AI to extend an image beyond the original captured data. In addition, there’s naturally some improvement to HDR as well.

According to Qualcomm, smartphones powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be available in the coming weeks. The chipmaker has partnered with many smartphone makers. For instance, Asus, Honor, iQOO, Meizu, Nio, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.