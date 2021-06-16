Social media firms not supporting FIA to combat Cybercrime

The Standing Committee on Defence of the National Assembly, chaired by MNA Amjad Khan, was briefed on Monday that social media firms are not doing enough to tackle cybercrime in Pakistan. The conference was convened to review the state of social media companies including Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok’s cooperation with government authorities in order to combat cybercrime.

Officials from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) bemoaned social media firms’ unwillingness to engage and cooperate, adding, “Facebook does not even bother to react to our inquiries.”

Since last year, 94,000 cybercrime complaints have been filed, according to the secretary of the interior. “We are investigating all complaints and will not spare anyone.

He claims that non-cooperation of social media networks like as Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Gmail, and others has hampered the FIA’s ability to collect evidence in many cases. “Because there is no government treaty with these firms, they do not feel obligated to disclose data with the FIA when it requests it. When a complainant’s life is threatened or a ransom is demanded, these firms act quickly.

He also claims that the agency lacks the most up-to-date technologies needed to identify digital evidence. Furthermore, the FIA’s cybercrime divisions are unprepared to handle the growing number of complaints.

Due to Covid-19, an FIA officer told the committee that training of officers in dealing with such instances is also being hampered, since training could only be performed online, with unsatisfactory results.



