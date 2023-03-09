Sony Rolls out New PS5 Update Featuring Discord Integration

Advertisement

Sony has recently released a highly anticipated update for the PlayStation 5 that features Discord integration. This latest update, version 7 of the PS5 software, includes a number of enhancements, such as better 1440p quality, the ability to share data between PS5 consoles, and a new option to record gameplay footage using your voice.

PS5 owners may now simply join Discord calls on their consoles thanks to the integration. While users must still use the Discord mobile or desktop software to initiate the conversation, the integration is smooth, and gamers may chat with friends on Xbox, PC, and other platforms via a separate app on the PS5 dashboard.

Despite the fact that only audio calls are presently available, this feature is a terrific addition for crossplay, allowing PS5 gamers to connect with those on other platforms without relying on in-game chat functions.

Notably, Microsoft announced its own Discord integration for Xbox last year, enabling Xbox gamers to join voice channels directly from their consoles without the need for a phone or computer. Sony is following Microsoft’s lead with the PlayStation 5’s new Discord connection, which bodes well for future cross-platform communication tools.

Although the new Discord connection does not feature the ability to browse chat messages or stream gaming, it is a terrific addition for PS5 players who wish to communicate with their friends on other platforms.

Furthermore, with the new update, Sony is improving its voice command support. PS5 owners in the United States and the United Kingdom can now say “Hey PlayStation, capture that” to record gameplay footage. You can even request custom-timed clips using commands such as “record the last five minutes.”

Sony is also enhancing the social features of the share screen feature and party conversations within the PS5 dashboard, with the addition of a “friends who play” tile that displays which of your friends are actively playing a game. Sony is also making it easy for PS4 save data to be accessed and loaded on a PS5. Via a local Wi-Fi or LAN connection, PS5 owners now have the ability to transfer data and games between PS5 systems.

