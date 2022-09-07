Sony Unveils World’s First Mirrorless Camera, the ‘FR7’

The tech giant Sony has unveiled FR7, which is the “world’s first” full-frame interchangeable-lens camera with pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) robotic technology. According to the company, it is a unique mirrorless camera that combines the technology of the FX6 cinema camera with remote-controlled robotics.

It is meant for professional productions, including reality programs, concerts, dramas, music videos, and more, and costs over $10,000 without a lens. It could, for instance, be installed on dolly tracks, a crane, or a tripod and remotely follow subjects without interfering. It may also be mounted on a vehicle, and its pan-tilt-zoom capabilities would provide the director with additional creative angles and shots.

Additionally, the big sensor enables a more cinematic view than conventional robotic TV cameras. “The cinematic look and feel are quickly becoming the norm in broadcasting and live production as it enables new methods to tell a story,” said Yang Chen, vice president of Sony Electronics. “Over the past two years, we’ve observed a sharp increase in content developed remotely or in small locales with poor access.”

The FR7 appears as though Sony removed the back of an FX6 and attached the mount and small body to a compact motorized mechanism. It’s designed to pan and tilt smoothly at speeds ranging from.02 to 60 degrees per second while moving from +170 to -170 degrees (pan) and -30 to 195 degrees (tilt) (tilt). You may store up to 100 camera presentations and control it via a web application or the $2,625 RM-IP500 remote controller, which is optional.

Due to the 4K resolution limitation, a 10.3-megapixel sensor is an unusual option, as it may not be suitable for some high-end projects. However, it does support 4K recording at 120 fps and 1080p recording at 240 fps. In addition, it boasts a native ISO range of up to 409,600 and a dynamic range of 15+ stops, making it perfect for low-light photography. In addition, it includes S-Log3 gamma, S-Gamut3 and S-Gamut3 colour spaces for HDR and increased colour grading capabilities

It provides the same autofocus capabilities as the FX6, including Fast Hybrid AF, Real-time Eye AF, and Real-time Tracking, with touch focus accessible through the web app. Sony claims a quick and accurate eye-detect AF, which will be essential for situations such as reality television or live streaming without a human operator. In addition, it includes an electronic variable ND filter, dual SD/CFexpress Type A slots, an ethernet interface for remote control (and power), and SDI/HDMI video outputs.

The FR7 costs $9,700 sans lens and $12,200 with the FE PZ 28-135mm f/4 cinema lens from Sony. It will be available for preorder in the United States on September 7, and Sony will demonstrate it at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam later this week.

