Sony has just launched the Xperia 5 IV with a bigger battery and wireless charging. With the launch of this phone, Sony’s 2022 phone lineup is complete. Physically, the Xperia 5 IV is almost the same size as the Xperia 5 III. The new IV model is even 1mm shorter and narrower, but 4g heavier. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Sony Xperia 5 IV is Now Official with Bigger Battery

First of all, the phone has a 6.1-inch 1080x2520px OLED with a variable 120Hz refresh rate and the display has gotten 50% brighter than the old panel. Moreover, the phone has a 5,00 0mAh battery. As for charging Sony promises the Xperia 5 IV can go up to 50% on a 30-minute charge with a 30W PD charger. The company also claims the phone will retain its battery health for up to 3 years.

Unfortunately, you will not get the charger and USB cable as Sony has removed all plastics from the retail box. However, the Xperia 5 IV has wireless charging in the first for the 5 series.

Now let’s talk about the cameras. The Xperia 5 IV has a 12MP triple setup with a 16mm 1/2.5″ ultrawide, a 24mm 1/1.7″ wide with 1.8um pixels, and a 60mm 1/3.5″ telephoto. All three lenses feature autofocus, while the wide and tele both have optical stabilization. Sony has brought its Real-time Eye AF and Real-time tracking from its camera lineup to the Xperia 5 IV’s main shooters. The phone has a 12MP 1/2.9″ selfie sensor with a fixed-focus 24mm f/2.0 lens.

Additionally, the phone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There’s a microSD card slot for further expansion. The phone is IP68 water-resistant and dustproof and comes clad in Gorilla Glass Victus on both sides.

The Xperia 5 IV is coming in mid-September for €1,049. There are three colour choices – Green, Black, and Ecru White.

