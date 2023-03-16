Soon YouTube Music will let you drift off to your favorite podcast

Advertisement

According to the latest news, YouTube is aiming to take the mantle focusing freshly on long-form content in YouTube Music. Let me tell you that there is still no direct evidence of these moves on the YouTube Music app interface, however, in-development code strings within the latest app update are offering some insight into Google’s work toward supporting podcasts.

YouTube Music Users Will Be Able To Add Podcasts To the Playback Queue

According to YouTube management, the podcasts will be coming “in the near future” for the US. Signs of that have also been spotted in version 5.48 of the YouTube Music app. In addition to that, several text strings suggest that users will soon be able to add podcasts to the playback queue just like in the case of songs. The content is also tipped to appear in the Library tab, sharing space with downloaded songs. This will further blur the distinction between music and podcasts creating a new additional blend.

You will also be able to see a change in the Settings menu that will allow the playback of podcast videos as audio-only. It seems to be quite similar to the existing toggle that disables music video playback. YouTube Music is also tipped to support features optimized for long-form content, like long countdowns with the sleep timer.

