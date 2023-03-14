Spotify AI DJ Feature-Here’s All you need to Know

Advertisement

Spotify is one of the most famous platform to stream music and with its growing popularity, it is very well equipped to compete with big giant Apple Music. The company keeps on coming up with new updates, and now it has come up with new features including Spotify AI DJ Feature to keep its interface fresh and updated.

TikTok incorporated vertical scrolling and became popular in no time. keeping in view its growing trajectory, Instagram and YouTube also incorporated same into their apps. Now the world know it with the name of Reels and Shorts.

Now, Spotify has announced a home screen which is built on the same architecture. However, the difference lies since Spotify is not a social media platform but a music streaming app which makes it the first music streaming app to come up with something like this.

Moreover, social media platforms keep on copying each others feature however, its uncommon for a music streaming platform to integrate social media experiences to their apps. In order to stand out among other music streaming apps, Spotify has expanded its audio library to include audiobooks and podcasts.

Spotify’s AI DJ uses OpenAI’s AI tech:

Now the Spotify has introduced personalized AI DJ that uses OpenAi’s generative AI technology. Open AI is the same company behind DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT. However, its usage in Spotify will provide users with insightful facts about the music, artists, or genres they are listening to.

How to use Spotify’s new AI DJ feature?

In order to use Spotify AI DJ feature, users need to navigate to the Music Feed on the Home tab in Spotify App and play DJ card. If they do not like the selected genre, mood, or artist, they can tap the DJ button again to switch to some other thing. No doubt, this AI and machine learning will take Spotify to next level.

