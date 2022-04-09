Spotify has just announced a TikTok-style music discovery feed. The streaming service has formally launched a beta test that helps you find new tunes through a vertical, customized feed of Canvas visual loops. This feature is available for both Android and iOS users but in limited countries. These countries include Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the UK. But don’t worry, Spotify promise to make this feature available for other users as well.

Spotify Continues Testing a TikTok-style Discovery Feed

You can get this feature from the home screen. Like TikTok, it lets you scroll when you’re done with a given track. If you like what you hear, you can follow the artist, add the song to a playlist or share it with your social networks. Spotify will offer up to 15 new recommendations per day. Now you won’t have to listen to old material, but you also won’t be scrolling for long.

On the other hand, Spotify is also testing a new feature named “Featured Curators” which will promote the popular user playlists alongside its official popular user-created playlists. The rollout of the new feature testing comes out a few days after the company updated Blend, its playlist creation toll.

