Spotify is developing “Swipe-to-queue” gesture for Android users

Spotify is one of the most famous digital music, podcast, and video streaming service. The user can access millions of songs and other stuff free of cost. Usually, Android and iOS users have many features different in the same app. App developers make a few features available for one and sometimes don’t give access of the same features to the other one. Spotify has also made many features just available for the iOS version. Android users many times complain about this. The users were conveying their concerns in an ongoing thread on the Spotify Community. It once commented back hilariously, saying that the feature was not on their radar. It has finally decided a year ago after this massive request from the Android users, to develop the feature of “swipe to queue” for its Android users.

Swipe to queue feature Makes Song Play Easier

Apple users have had this feature in their mobiles for many years and this makes the songs play very easy for them. In the Android app, there is the requirement to press the three buttons in the overflow menu to add the songs to the queue. This makes the procedure a bit lengthy and time taking.

How it works:

Spotify is now testing the gesture on the Android app and it is not yet available for the public. After all the satisfaction, it will roll out the gesture to its users bringing their wait to an end. It works the same way as in iOS. The user has to swipe a song from the left in the Spotify app. By swiping this way, the tracks will get added to the currently playing queue.

The new feature will make the procedure of putting the songs on the currently playing list more convenient and easy for the users.

Also Read: Spotify Under Pressure by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Remove Joe Rogan