Spotify Now Open for Business for Advertisers in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the world’s most popular global audio streaming subscription service, is available to millions of people in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, offering brands a new opportunity to reach millions of engaged listeners through its innovative and creative ad-supported free tier. Httpool will serve as Spotify’s local advertising sales partner.

Available for free to all in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka since February 23 Spotify offers the best listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks across thousands of devices including mobile, smart speakers, desktop and gaming consoles. This makes it simple for people to soundtrack every moment of their lives as they workout, cook, entertain, study, and everything in between, wherever they are. This streaming behavior is the foundation of Spotify’s Streaming Intelligence, its unique first-party data and insights that are based on users’ streaming behavior. For advertisers, this presents an unparalleled opportunity to reach engaged listeners with the right messages in the right context

Since launch, Spotify has partnered with a limited selection of brands to advertise on Spotify Free in the region. Partners include:

Pakistan:

EBM – Makers of Peek Freans, JAZZ, NESCAFÉ Pakistan, XIAOMI Pakistan

Bangladesh:

Unilever, Evaly and bKash

Sri Lanka:

Coca-Cola, Dialog Axiata PLC, Unilever Sri Lanka – Beauty/Personal Care

Advertising on Spotify

Fully localized, the Spotify platform offers advertisers a diverse selection of ways to reach their audiences based on campaign goals and how users are engaging with the platform. These include audio, video and display ad experiences. Advertisers can reach logged-in audiences however they choose to listen as they stream across devices, including mobile, desktop, connected speakers, gaming consoles, and more. Globally, Spotify Free users spend an average of 2.5 hours each day listening to audio on the platform through multiple devices.

“We’re in the midst of the audio renaissance as millions of people worldwide turn to digital audio every day for entertainment, education and moments of respite. There’s truly no more creative space in media today,” said Lee Brown, VP, Global Head of Advertising Business at Spotify. “We’re excited to unlock the power of Spotify’s audio-first platform and the unique data and insights it affords to help marketers connect with their audiences in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.”

“We are extremely excited to bring Spotify advertising to Pakistan. Our teams from Europe and Asia already have a proven track record in supporting advertisers, agencies, and brands with the latest knowledge and experience to make their campaigns a success. We will do our best to provide first-hand support at the highest execution level in the country,” said Timotej Gala, Deputy CEO of global Httpool operations.