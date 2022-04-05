Spofity is that digital music and digital streaming service which always brings new to the platform. Bringing the hit content from all the artists, makes it super famous among the youth. This time it is testing a new feature named “Featured Curators” which will promote the popular user playlists alongside its official Spotify Spotify tests Popular user-created playlists.

The roll out of the new feature testing comes out few days after the company updated Blend, its playlist creation toll. This feature allowed the users to see where their musical tastes overlap by mixing together their favorite songs to find the common one. And last week Spotify expanded Blend to create playlist with 10 people and even with some of their favorite artists.

The new feature is for the limited time and for limited users to amplify the playlists that users create on the app. These playlists show the trending songs that youth like these days. Moreover, this will also give a way to the listeners to discover more varied songs on the app.

According to the company, the curators that have been selected for this feature testing are music lovers with set followings and popular playlists on the app. The users that are selected from different markets will start seeing the Featured Curator playlists recommended on their homepages and in app.

Spotify plans to tweak the new feature throughout the testing period. The users who have been given access to enjoy the new experience of discovering music from other fellows will be given the teasers again and again to check out the recommended new feature.

The company’s goal is to make Spotify the number one app for the listeners to have the best listening experience. With this new feature, the company has given listeners a new way to discover the music from other fans. The company is really excited to watch this testing feature unfold.

