To facilitate persons with disabilities (PWDs), Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) has developed a mobile phone application “Equal Access” with support of British Council and in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

STEP Develops Equal Access App for Persons with Disabilities

Launching ceremony of the App was held at Parliament House. Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, was the Chief Guest. Member, National Assembly, Ms Munazza Hassan PTA Chairman, Maj. General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Executive Director STEP, Atif Sheikh and Deputy Director British Council, Mark Crossey were also present on this occasion.

Speaker National Assembly, Chairman PTA and British Council Deputy Director expressed their views and appreciated efforts to facilitate special persons.

The App ‘Equal Access’ for persons with disabilities will provide information in accessible formats including Sign Language Interpretation, Sound Description, Dark Mode and resizable text formats. Equal Access contains information related to disability services, stakeholders and laws in Pakistan.

