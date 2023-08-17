StormFiber Unveils High-Speed Internet in SWAT

StormFiber has unveiled that it has expanded to the beautiful city of Swat, the very heart of Pakistan, celebrated for its unmatched natural beauty and cultural opulence.

Often referred to as the “Switzerland of Pakistan,” Swat now proudly joins StormFiber’s digital network, becoming the 23rd city to benefit from its advanced connectivity.

Achieving the milestone of deploying 100% fiber-optic internet coverage across the mountainous expanse of Swat serves as a testament to StormFiber’s unwavering commitment to facilitating a nationwide digital transformation.

The consistent and lightning-fast broadband quality they offer assures uninterrupted connectivity, effectively becoming a lifeline for Swat’s influencers, entrepreneurs and talents, enabling them to bridge the gap to global opportunities.

This modern gateway holds the potential to redefine education, industry, and tourism for the region’s residents.

Mr. Fawad Yousuf Laher, the Managing Director of StormFiber, has conveyed the profound vision behind this significant move: “The diverse landscapes and rich culture of Pakistan are treasures deserving global recognition. Our expansion into Swat goes beyond mere infrastructure development; it stands as a symbolic stride to showcase Pakistan’s allure on the international stage. Through our ultra-fast broadband services, we empower the local population to emerge as global ambassadors of their magnificent homeland.”

Mr. Maroof Ali Shahani, the Chief Operating Officer of Cyber Internet Services, emphasized the symbolic timing of this launch: “Our expansion into Swat on Independence Day perfectly aligns with our mission to enhance Pakistan’s global image, particularly in the realm of tourism, through unparalleled broadband services.”

Sources suggest that StormFiber’s ambitious expansion drive is expected to maintain its momentum throughout the year. As a result, the digital future of Pakistan appears more promising than ever before.

Also Read: PTA Takes Action against Illegal Provisioning of Internet Services