New Areas in Multan & Sheikhupura Get StormFiber’s Optical Fiber Network

The internet service provider (ISP) StormFiber has launched an optical fiber network in new areas of Sheikhupura and Multan. The areas in Sheikhupura include Ghang Road, Jinnah Park, and the Qasim Pur Colony of Multan.

To get a connection, you can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber. Moreover, it’s essential to note that, similar to many other ISPs, Stormfiber has terms and conditions in place, along with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Therefore, users are urged to review these policies to understand the terms of service and any limitations that may apply. You can read the terms and conditions of FUP by clicking on this link.

Storm Fiber Packages in Sheikhupura and Multan

Plans Speed Image Services Monthly Cost One-time Cost Add-ons Yellow Storm 20 Mbps Triple Typhoon Internet TV Phone HD Box Rs. 2,424 * Rs. 6,999 * Additional HD Box for Rs. 4,999* Add Static IP for Rs. 500* Yellow Storm 30 Mbps Triple Blizzard Internet TV Phone HD Box Rs. 3,649 * Rs. 7,999 * Additional HD Box for Rs. 4,999* Add Static IP for Rs. 500* Super Saver Offer 20 Mbps Triple Typhoon Internet TV Phone Rs. 2,424 * Rs. 3,999 * Add an HD Box for Rs. 4,999* Add Static IP for Rs. 500* Super Saver Offer 20 Mbps Double Typhoon Internet Phone Rs. 2,224 * Rs. 3,199 * Add an HD Box for Rs. 4,999* Add Static IP for Rs. 500* Super Saver Offer 30 Mbps Triple Blizzard Internet TV Phone Rs. 3,649 * Rs. 4,499 * Add an HD Box for Rs. 4,999* Add Static IP for Rs. 500*