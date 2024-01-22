New Areas in Multan & Sheikhupura Get StormFiber’s Optical Fiber Network
The internet service provider (ISP) StormFiber has launched an optical fiber network in new areas of Sheikhupura and Multan. The areas in Sheikhupura include Ghang Road, Jinnah Park, and the Qasim Pur Colony of Multan.
To get a connection, you can call 021-111-1-STORM (78676) or visit stormfiber.com/get-StormFiber. Moreover, it’s essential to note that, similar to many other ISPs, Stormfiber has terms and conditions in place, along with a Fair Usage Policy (FUP). Therefore, users are urged to review these policies to understand the terms of service and any limitations that may apply. You can read the terms and conditions of FUP by clicking on this link.
Storm Fiber Packages in Sheikhupura and Multan
|Plans
|Speed
|Image
|Services
|Monthly Cost
|One-time Cost
|Add-ons
|Yellow Storm
|20 Mbps
|Triple Typhoon
|Internet TV Phone HD Box
|Rs. 2,424 *
|Rs. 6,999 *
|Additional HD Box for Rs. 4,999*
|Add Static IP for Rs. 500*
|Yellow Storm
|30 Mbps
|Triple Blizzard
|Internet TV Phone HD Box
|Rs. 3,649 *
|Rs. 7,999 *
|Additional HD Box for Rs. 4,999*
|Add Static IP for Rs. 500*
|Super Saver Offer
|20 Mbps
|Triple Typhoon
|Internet TV Phone
|Rs. 2,424 *
|Rs. 3,999 *
|Add an HD Box for Rs. 4,999*
|Add Static IP for Rs. 500*
|Super Saver Offer
|20 Mbps
|Double Typhoon
|Internet Phone
|Rs. 2,224 *
|Rs. 3,199 *
|Add an HD Box for Rs. 4,999*
|Add Static IP for Rs. 500*
|Super Saver Offer
|30 Mbps
|Triple Blizzard
|Internet TV Phone
|Rs. 3,649 *
|Rs. 4,499 *
|Add an HD Box for Rs. 4,999*
|Add Static IP for Rs. 500*
