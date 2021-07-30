Takhleeq Business Incubator, a product of the University of Central Punjab has opened applications for its 6th cohort. This incubation program that is functional for the last five years is carried on with a goal of empowering startups and small businesses by providing them with relevant knowledge and skills.

Initially, this program started in September 2018 and has trained entrepreneurs in cohorts. According to the platform, they have launched over 53 startups generating a combined revenue of more than PKR 2 Million.

In Pakistan, most of the people have shifted to their own businesses instead of doing jobs, Sadly, very few of them are successful to carry on their dream and make it a reality. Such incubation programs are blessings as they help the startups to grow into enterprises by cultivating their skills and nurturing their abilities.

Takhleeq Business Incubator Invites Applications for its 6th Cohort

It is a six months curriculum, in which Takhleeq trains entrepreneurs through one-to-one mentoring sessions by industry experts such as Saad Idrees (CEO Daftarkhwan), Kalsoom Lakhani (CEO invest2innovate), Belinda Esterhammer (CEO Springboard) among many more. They also give a 3d virtual tour of the state-of-the-art workspace to make the startups realize how the sound workplace actually looks like.

The participants are given access to workshops, networking events and legal advice is also provided to help their business grow exponentially.

The program is accepting applications for its 6th cohort. Among many others sectors, E-Commerce, Healthcare/Health-Tech, Media/Art, Social Entrepreneurship, Tourism, Clean-Tech/Environmental Impact, Combatting Pandemics are encourages to apply.

One can apply by clicking on this link: https://www.takhleeq.co/apply-now/ till the 8th of August 2021.

