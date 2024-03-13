Tecno Pova 6 Surfaces On Google Play Console

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro is the latest smartphone by the company to date. It was announced a few weeks ago at the MWC 2024. The highly anticipated handset boasts a Dimensity 6080, a 6.78” 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 6,000mAh battery with 70W fast charging. It is packed with a plethora of good features. Recently, the vanilla model i.e. Tecno Pova 6 has surfaced on the Google Play Console. Let’s dig into its specs.

Anticipated Tecno Pova 6 Specs

The Tecno Pova 6 has the model number LI7. It is tipped to be the only 4G phone as the Pro variant has 5G connectivity. The upcoming Tecno phone will come with an MT6789/CD chipset, which corresponds to the Helio G99. Moreover, it will be paired with 8GB of RAM as standard. In addition, there will also be a version with 12GB RAM. The smartphone will come with internal storage of up to 256GB.

Google Play Console also revealed the screen resolution at 1,080 x 2,436px. It is exactly the same as the Pova 6 Pro. If the phone’s overall dimensions came out to be the same, we would see the same screen diagonal ratio. However, it is still not unknown whether the phone will boast a 120Hz AMOLED panel or not.

Earlier, FCC docs also confirmed that this is a 4G device. Apparently, the smartphone looks the same as the Pro model. According to the docs, the vanilla model will boast the same 6,000mAh battery (listed as 5,850mAh) with 70W charging (20V at 3.5A). The Tecno Pova 6 will measure 166 x 76 x 8mm, which are the same dimensions as the Pro model. Other than the more powerful 5G chipset, the Pro variant boasts a 108MP main camera and 32MP selfie. However, we don’t know whether these features survive the transition to the vanilla model. If we dig into the history, the Pova 5 was quite similar to its predecessor. So, we expect that the same tradition will follow this time also. There have been no official words regarding the launch and availability of the handset yet. Stay tuned!