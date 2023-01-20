Tecno Spark Go 2023 Goes Official With Helio A22 Chipset

Advertisement

The latest member of the Tecno Spark Go family is finally here. The good piece of information is that smartphones with quad-core CPUs still exist for people who are really on a tight budget. TECNO Mobile has recently released a new smartphone, the Tecno Spark Go 2023. The handset is a budget-friendly phone with some decent features as it brings a 6.56-inch LCD, Helio A22 chipset, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 Specs, Features & Price

The all-new TECNO Spark Go comes with some of the modest specs you’d see from a modern smartphone. On the upside, the handset tries to compensate by having a unique pattern on the back together with a large camera glass. Tecno Spark Go 2023 features an HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch housing its 5MP front-facing camera. It is available in three vibrant color options: Uyuni Blue, Nebula Purple, and Endless Black. Let’s have a look at them:

The new Spark Go is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor. In addition to that, it comes with 3GB/4GB of RAM, and an option between 32GB and 64GB of expandable storage. In order to give it an extra boost, the smartphone boasts memory fusion technology that borrows 3GB from the storage as well. The point worth mentioning here is that it is a feature exclusive to the higher 4GB variant.

A waterdrop notch on top of the screen sports the 5-megapixel selfie camera. However, on the back, the phone managed to have a dual-camera setup. It only consists of a low-resolution 13-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moreover, the camera island of the handset also holds the fingerprint scanner.

As it is a low-budget phone so it only has a 10W charger. In addition, it sports a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with a USB Type-C port instead of the usual MicroUSB we see in smartphones like this. The best part is that the phone is also IPX2 splash resistant to accidental water exposure. The TECNO Spark Go 2023 price and availability are yet to be announced. Stay tuned!!

