Soon You Will Be Able To Share WhatsApp Photos In Original Quality Without Compression

The messaging giant, WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users. No doubt, it is one of the most popular messaging apps in the whole world. People use it for sending more than just text/voice messages, though. It is used for sharing photos, videos, and sometimes memes. In order to help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp actually compresses all photos shared through it. I know that it’s a big problem for all the people who want to share pictures in a better resolution. There is a good piece of information for them that soon this problem is going to be fixed. The resolution of the shared WhatsApp Photos is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness but in the near future, it will not happen anymore.

Resolution of WhatsApp Photos Will Not Be Reduced in Future

Reports claim that this can soon change in the future if the company rolls out the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android. WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on enabling sharing of photos in their original quality without any compression. The publication actually spotted the feature in testing in WhatsApp’s beta for Android 2.23.2.11. While sharing pictures, a new setting icon in the drawing tool header will make it able for you to change the image quality to the original before they are sent. The point worth mentioning here is that the all-new option is not likely to be available for videos.

Back in 2021, the messaging giant tweaked its image-sharing options and added Auto, Data saver, and Best quality options. Let me tell you that the difference in resolution between the two modes was quite minimal. Whatsapp Photos shared in Data saver quality were sent as a 0.9MP image, however, in Best quality, they were sent at 1.4MP resolution. We all know that low-resolution images are of limited use nowadays.

The fact is that the ability to share photos in their original quality on WhatsApp is long overdue. No doubt, it will definitely be a welcome addition. Recently, there’s been no clarity on when WhatsApp plans to introduce this feature to the public. It is reported to be still under development and will appear on the beta channel before making its way to everyone.

