Telecom Foundation to Build a Smart Software Technology Park in Islamabad

Telecom Foundation (TF) will build a smart software technology park in Islamabad under its strategic master plan. This was revealed by officials while talking after the Telecom Foundation (TF) Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held here on Tuesday. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui directed Telecom Foundation (TF) management to start implementing the strategic master plan.

Siddiqui chaired Telecom Foundation (TF) Board of Governors (BoG) meeting where Managing Director Telecom Foundation Syed Zomma Mohiuddin briefed the chair about the first-ever 5-year strategic master plan of TF and the initiatives to be taken under this plan.



Secretary IT said that directives were issued to TF management to start implementing the strategic master plan.

He said that under the strategic master plan TF will carry out a complete digital transformation of its offices as well as its network of schools in 12 cities across the country.

Siddiqui further said that under this plan Telecom Foundation will build new schools in the rural areas as well as urban unserved areas of the country. A smart software technology park will also be built in Islamabad, he said. The chair was apprised that the Telecom Foundation will also arrange training in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for professionals and unskilled labour in its institutes in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui appreciated strategic master plan of TF and directed its management to start working on it as soon as possible.