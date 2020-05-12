Telenor Microfinance Bank wins ‘The Innovators 2020’ Award

Telenor Microfinance Bank’s mobile banking platform, Easypaisa has been awarded by Global Finance Magazine as ‘The Innovators 2020’ in the field of Payments. The Easypaisa App has been recognized for consistent efforts in forging new paths and introducing distinct yet sophisticated tools to tackle modern issues in Finance.

‘The Innovators 2020’ is a platform which awards some of the biggest and most unique contributors around the world in sectors including Corporate Finance, Payments, Islamic Finance, Trade Finance and Cash Management.

The Easypaisa App which was recently revamped in celebration of a decade of services enables users across Pakistan to enjoy mobile banking facilities without the need for a conventional banking account. Today, the App has over 2 million active users that has increased by 2.8x since December, 2018. The App enables people to maintain mobile money accounts, purchase airtime and subscription bundles directly from the app, transfer funds, make QR payments, pay bills, purchase tickets, get easy access to various insurance products, top up integrated wallets, perform international remittances and a lot more simply through their smartphones.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohammad Mudassar Aqil, CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank / Easypaisa said,

“Through Easypaisa, we aim to bring cutting-edge solutions to our users that have never been envisioned before. Since the introduction of the service, we have strived to create a seamless digital financial infrastructure that is robust, secure and user-friendly. Being among Global Finance Magazine’s coveted list of Innovators 2020 is a great honor for us, our team, and our customers who continue to believe in us, and the whole country. We remain committed to achieving similar milestones in our journey towards transforming Pakistan into a digitally-enabled economy.”

Telenor Microfinance Bank through its digital payments platform Easypaisa, has been instrumental in catering to the diverse financial needs of the masses in the country through state-of-the-art digital financial services. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Easypaisa has played a crucial role in serving customers despite strict lockdowns all over the country. By encouraging users to truly go digital, Easypaisa is enabling them to make cashless payments for their daily financial activities, ultimately aiming to create a robust digital financial landscape for Pakistan.