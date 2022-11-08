The ‘Lord of the Rings’ is coming back to the big screen

The Lord of the Rings is returning to the big screen with The War of the Rohirrim, but it won’t be until 2024. We just returned to Middle-earth in the Amazon Prime Video series The Rings of Power, which takes place thousands of years before The Hobbit. The latest film, which takes place 183 years before The Lord of the Rings trilogy, is likewise set in the past, although not as far back.

Future seasons promise to depict famous Tolkien legend events that were only mentioned in passing in the film trilogy, as well as to further explore renowned characters.

But, in addition to five seasons of a Lord of the Rings TV show, a new feature film is in the works. The animated feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be developed by the Japanese company Sola Digital Arts in conjunction with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Sola Digital is most recognised for their contributions to anime shows such as Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell SAC 2045.

Plot

Aragorn, Gimli, Legolas, and the people of the Kingdom of Rohan make their final stand against Saruman’s terrible Uruk-Hai army here. In this series, we learn about the centuries-old fortress of Helm’s Deep and hear about an old Rohan hero named Helm Hammerhand, who will be the topic of War of the Rohirrim.

Release Date

On April 12, 2024, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released in theatres. New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Animation are working on the animated picture.

Cast

Brian Cox will play a role of Helm Hammerhand, best known today as Logan Roy on Succession and for decades of appearances in films such as X2: X-Men United, Troy, and Braveheart. Luke Pasqualino will play the treacherous antagonist Wulf (Snowpiercer). Miranda Otto, who played Éowyn in the Lord of the Rings films, will also narrate the film, which would probably recreate the legendary narrative of Helm from centuries in the future.