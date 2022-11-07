Netflix Announces A Stranger Things VR Game

Stranger Things VR, which Netflix characterises as a psychological horror/action thriller, has been unveiled by Tender Claws, a firm that has been doubling down on games over the last year.

According to the press announcement, the game will allow you to play as the scary Season 4 villain Vecna, with the purpose of “enacting retribution on Eleven and Hawkins. Form the hive mind and conquer the vacuum to become an explorer of uncharted realms. In your journey to get revenge on Eleven and Hawkins, infiltrate minds and manufacture nightmares. Stranger Things VR is a psychological horror/action game created by Tender Claws that will be available on major VR platforms in the winter of 2023.”

Tender Claws previously created the virtual reality games Virtual Virtual Reality 1 and 2, as well as the “mobile AR virtual pet Tendar and immersive theatrical experiences The Under Presents and Tempest.”

Stranger Things has had a couple additional gaming-related Stranger Things episodes recently. It just published another Stranger Things mobile game for free to subscribers – this time a puzzle game. Meanwhile, the business put up a Stranger Things experience on Roblox today, where fans could watch the first episode of the series together.

We won’t have to wait nearly as long for the game to be released. Netflix claims it will be available on key VR devices in winter 2023. That would imply Steam VR, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR2.