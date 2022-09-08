The Spirit & The Mouse Will Launch On September 26

The Spirit & the Mouse is a low-stress game with a lush environment and a soothing piano-driven soundtrack. It is actually a debut title by Montreal developer Alblune and is sure to charm audiences of all ages with its heartwarming narrative, secrets to discover across Sainte-et-Claire, and a dedicated squeak button. This all-new game is set to go official on Sep 26.

The Spirit & the Mouse Is Priced At $19.99

According to the latest reports, the game will launch for Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Itch.io on September 26. Its publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Alblune announced that it will be priced at $19.99. Alblune developers Lucie Lescuyer and Alexandre Stroukoff stated in a press release that:

“We are very excited to announce the release date of The Spirit and the Mouse and also finally reveal Lumion, ‘the Spirit! We can’t wait for players to meet all the characters we’ve created, and explore the relaxing and cozy village of Sainte-et-Claire!”

Those people who are Fans of cozy games will surely love The Spirit and the Mouse. The story revolves around Lila the mouse. After being bound together by fate, Lila the mouse and Lumion the Spirit guardian have to work together to bring light back to the residents of Sainte-et-Claire. In order to do so, Lila has to use her newfound electrical powers to placate excitable spirits called Kibblins by solving character-driven puzzles across this quaint French village. It looks like a very fun game. So, let’s wait and watch as its launch is quite near.

