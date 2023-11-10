The Vlogging Phone You’ve Been Waiting For: Infinix ZERO 30 4G now available at outlets nationwide.

Infinix ZERO 30 4G, featuring a 2k 50 MP front vlog camera is now available on outlets nationwide for Rs 59,999. Infinix ZERO 30 4G empowers young individuals and content creators to effortlessly capture and share their stories with the world. 2k video recording enable convenient framing and real-time adjustments while vlogging on the go. In short, 2k 50MP front vlog camera open doors for an unparalleled visual storytelling experience altogether. Infinix ZERO 30 4G is now available on outlets nationwide and also on Xpark for Rs 59,999.

A designated 2k 50MP front vlog camera translates into a vlogging experience distinguished by its video quality and engagement, equipping users with a potent means to stay connected with their audience while on the move. Combined with higher frame rate of 30FPS, users can experience smooth motion, resulting in footage that boasts a professional-grade quality. This front camera capability outcomes effortless self-expression, convenient framing, and real-time adjustments while video recording.

Powered by a high-performance octa-core processor and an impressive 16GB of Extended Memory, the ZERO 30 4G ensures seamless performance for all your needs. In short, Infinix ZERO 30 4G is a well-rounded smartphone for content creators and performance seekers.

