These Are The 8 Best Family Movies On Netflix
Netflix has attained immense popularity due to its diversity of content. From kids to people of older age, everyone enjoys watching tv shows, movies, and much more on Netflix. What if you want to watch a family-friendly film with the kids? Don’t worry! Netflix has a large collection of kid-friendly family movies as well. In this blog, I am going to jot down the 8 best Family Movies On Netflix. Let’s get started.
You Can Binge Watch These Family Movies On Netflix With Your Kids
1. Over the Moon
Over the Moon is a series of adventures and eventual self-discovery trope. It is produced by Jackie Chan. It is actually the story of a young girl, Fei Fei, who builds a rocket in order to visit a goddess who’s been exiled to the moon. It’s simply phenomenal.
2. The Mitchells Vs. the Machines
Phil Lord and Chris Miller have brought their considerable production talents to this Netflix exclusive. The animation of this movie is top-notch and the story is suitably larger than life. It’s actually up to the dysfunctional Mitchell family to save the world as modern technology goes haywire.
3. Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
It is an amalgam of three of Richard Linklater’s previous films that are Bad News Bears, Boyhood, and Through a Scanner Darkly. Apollo 10 1/2 offers the rotoscoping animation style of Darkly while delivering a nostalgic reimagining of the 1969 moon landing.
4. Paddington