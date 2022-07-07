How To Use VPN To Change Netflix Location?

Netflix attained immense popularity due to the diversity of content. From kids to people of older age, everyone enjoys watching tv shows, movies, and much more on Netflix. However, sometimes you might want to watch a particular show or movie that’s not accessible on Netflix where you live. The sad part of the news is that Netflix doesn’t allow you to change your region unless you move there. Don’t worry! There is still a way out that will help you explore the content of the region you want. VPN can help you to change your Netflix Location.

VPN Lets You Change Netflix Region To Watch Different Content

The content on Netflix differs by region. Every country does not offer everything that’s available elsewhere. This is because there are legal, copyright, and sometimes political considerations that determine what Netflix shows in each region. Netflix doesn’t allow you to change your region unless you move there. It seems a very bad option because sometimes you want to watch different content streaming out of your region.

Whenever you change your location, you’ll automatically have access to the content Netflix offers in that particular area. The service knows your computer’s IP address which reveals your location. So, it is not possible to change your location directly. However, there is an indirect way of doing so. VPN routes your internet service through computers in a different country, giving you a different IP address and effectively disguising your location. It helps you to change your Netflix region. The steps to use VPN For changing Netflix location are mentioned down below:

1. Subscribe to Netflix. 2. Install and set up the VPN. 3. Use the VPN software to connect your PC to a VPN server located in the country where you want to access Netflix. 4. Open Netflix in a web browser and log into your account if you’re not already signed in.

The streaming service recognizes your VPN server’s location and redirects you to the region serving that country. You will be able to log in and watch any content available in that particular location. However, the most important thing worth mentioning here is that using a VPN to circumvent your home country’s content is a violation of Netflix’s terms of service. Netflix could terminate your account if it recognizes this illegal action.

Best VPNs For Changing Netflix Region

I have jotted down a few VPNs for changing the Netflix region. Let’s have a look at them:

NordVPN

ExpressVPN

Surfshark

IPVanish

CyberGhost

The procedure for changing the Netflix region on iPhone and Android is pretty much identical. You can simply download the VPN Apps on your phone. After that, log in to your VPN Account, select the country, and here you go.

