This New Feature Stops WhatsApp Messages from Being Deleted

Advertisement

WhatsApp disappearing messages came as a blessing for many users as it automatically deleted the conversation after the chosen time saving memory. However, during this drill, some of the most important messages were also deleted. In order to curb this, WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that can prevent messages from automatically deletion when disappearing messages feature is turned on. In order to get this feature and to use it, one need to have latest version of iOS and Android and get this feature so it stops WhatsApp Messages from Being Deleted.

Advertisement

While telling about this, WhatsApp beta tweeted that:

“WhatsApp is releasing a feature to keep messages from disappearing on iOS and Android beta! It is now possible to keep messages from disappearing in order to prevent them from being automatically deleted from the chat history!”

Advertisement

Other than this it also tweeted three rules to keep the messages up from deletion.

“3 RULES FOR Keeping Disappearing Messages:”

Everyone can keep messages so it wont disappear Everyone can unkeep messages and it wont be possible to keep it from disappearing anymore. Group admins can restrict who can use this feature within the group settings

While further updating about the feature, it revealed that the WhatsApp is now introducing the ability to keep messages from disappearing from some beta testers that install the latest beta version of WhatsApp or TestFlight App. It explained that with the new Keep action feature, it is now possible to prevent the expiration of certain disappearing messages on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

These important messages are market with the bookmark icon and the chat bubble and these messages will appear in the Kept messages section. However some of the users have reported that they are not able to see this feature in the beta version aswell, but there is nothing to worry about since people will be getting it soon.

Also Read: Apple to Launch High-End and Low-End AR/VR Headsets in 2025