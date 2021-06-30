In the Tech world, providing the best devices is a marathon and only those win the race whose devices are equipped with a unique feature while others follow the trend. The trend in this world keeps on changing starting from the giant screens, to good processors and now, it has shifted to enormous cameras. The reason behind this is evident: the growing exposure of people and the increasing numbers of content creators on platforms needs good camera quality with a high megapixel. While Samsung has promised to produce a 200 MP camera sensor, it seems that Xiaomi will be the first one to include a 192 MP camera in its devices.

The leakster from Digital Chat Station has given us more details about the sensor and the phone that will include it. The sensor will have a resolution of 192 MP and will support 16-in-1 pixel binning. With cropping instead of binning, this sensor will support 4x zoom. Moreover, it will offer high-quality digital zoom from 1x to 4x.

This would be the first device to have 192 MP Camera

This all needs a lot of number-crunching power that will be supplied by SM8450, also called Snapdragon 895. SM8450 will be fabbed on a 4 nm processor featuring next-generation Kryo 780 CPU cores, Adreno 730 GPU, next-gen Spectra 680 GPU, and a new X65 5G modem.

Furthermore, leakster also revealed some information about the phone that it will have a highly curved screen with a single punch hole. Right now there is no info regarding the inclusion of under-display cameras.

Right now we can not guess the Xiaomi series that will include this giant camera. The features of the device clearly show that it will be a little bit expensive and will not launch this year.

