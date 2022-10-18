TikTok Adults-Only Content Option Introduced for 18 Years Aged Users

When TikTok was launched, it was flooded with teenagers and youth and for this reason, it also became the attention of many people who thought that the app is misguiding their kids and wasting their time. With time Tiktok was blocked and unblocked due to some content but later on, it came up more strong and was used by people to promote their brands. Now TikTok is trying to act more mature and in an effort to do so, it is introducing an adults-only option for live streamers on the platform who wish to restrict their viewership to those 18 and older. TikTok Adults-Only Content Option will sort out TikTok’s primary user base.

While many people would be thinking that why content creators should opt for an age limit for their videos. For this TikTok reasoned that:

“Perhaps a comedy routine is better suited for people over age 18. Or, a host may plan to talk about a difficult life experience and they would feel more comfortable knowing the conversation is limited to adults,”

While this overall reasoning doesn’t seem right but at least the company would be able to earn the trust of people by introducing adult explicit content. I don’t think that things that are banned right now due to their inappropriate nature would be unlocked with this step for people over 18 plus age.

TikTok Adults-Only Content Option- A way to stop explicit content?

Along with this adult streaming, TikTok has made multiple other changes to its platform. These changes include up to five guests stream. Other than this, it is updating the keyword filtering feature for sending reminders and suggestions.

Another big change is also made when it comes to live streaming and this change is also related to age. Out of utter shock, soon only adult users will be able to stream. Right now TiKToker (what so ever age), having 1000 subscribers are able to live stream but in the coming days, one needs to have 18 to live stream.

