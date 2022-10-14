TikTok Livestreaming Enterprise is exploding

When you go on to TikTok, you’ll get an offer to watch content creators livestream among the never-ending list of short videos. TikTok livestreaming features include a dedicated section on the app, constant immersive prompts on the For You Page, and a separate button at the top left of the home screen. They cater to every possible interest a user could have.

Online advertisements accounted for 80% of TikTok’s earnings in 2021. What changed? how much of the app’s revenue came from its “livestreaming program.” Although livestreaming revenue as a whole still still makes up 15% of TikTok’s overall revenue, it has grown at a rate that is almost twice as fast as the company’s online advertising division.

According to social media strategist Matt Navarra, “the revenue for TikTok in livestreaming is currently smaller than advertising, but the growth is bigger, indicates the potential for it. The numbers are what they are for a reason, after all. Given the current state of TikTok and social media, you could anticipate that the online advertising sector is more established and advanced than live streaming.”

The key to that may be TikTok’s continuing adoption and promotion of TikTok livestreaming within its app, which will generate a positive feedback loop of income for the business. According to people who are closely following the company, the foundation for it has already been established. Based on the current actions and initiatives they are implementing, “I anticipate we’ll see similar statistics for next year,” adds Navarra.