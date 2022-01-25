TikTok New Tools ALERT! So much in the box for content creators

TikTok is experimenting with a new avatar feature that allows users to build a digital character avatar based on a selfie, complete with facial emotions that mirror your own. Apart from Avatars, TikTok new tools also feature keyword filtering and group conversations.

Creators would be able to make subscriber-only emotes and comment areas using the Twitch-like subscription features. Matt Navarra, a social media analyst, is said to have discovered these possible features-in-progress.

These leaks should be taken at face value- just because TikTok is experimenting with a new concept doesn’t guarantee it will be used in the app. However, adding features might occasionally provide information about a platform’s future goals.

“We’re continuously exploring new ways to provide value to our community and improve the TikTok experience,” a TikTok representative said.

⚡️ New TikTok Features Thread 1. TikTok is working on a TikTok Avatars feature The feature lets you use your phone's camera to take a selfie with a fun facial expression which your avatar will match. You would be able to fully customise the look of your avatar. pic.twitter.com/DzJ2soRBDi — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 24, 2022

The avatar creation process appears to be comparable to Apple’s ‘Memoji,’ which allows you to utilise your selected Memoji character as a digital puppet, allowing you to make the figure move in response to your movements when looking at the camera.

The keyword filtering feature, which is comparable to TikTok’s muffled words feature, has already been cited as part of the company’s continuous effort to arrange its For You Page, according to reports.

Aside from video avatars, TikTok new tools also include group chats feature, a new method for screen-sharing within live-streams, and creator subscriptions, which might be coming soon, given Instagram’s last round of creator subscription options.