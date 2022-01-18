How to Download TikTok Videos Without a Third Party Extension

As the number of social media platforms have increased, the creation of videos and their sharing has also increased. The motivation of the creators other than creating an impact on their audience have also been monetary too. The infamous social app TikTok has added a new feature. This new feature enables the user to download TikTok video without a third party extension.

This new feature is great for the viewer or the consumer but it will definitely hurt the creator. After the video is downloaded by a viewer or consumer, the sharing and posting of the video on other platforms, will not be monetized, as the video is no longer on the TikTok app. This step will be loved by all the consumers and viewers but it will be effecting the creator adversely. This new feature is completely native. It does not require any third-party extensions or special apps installed to download videos from the TikTok app.

Now lets go through the different steps that one can take to download a TikTok video onto their smart devices i.e. iPhone, iPad or Android device without a third party extension.

First click on the TikTok app.

Find the video that you want to download

Click on the sharing button

Look for the “Save video” and click it. (the video will start downloading)

Once the video is downloaded, a dialogue bubble “Share to” appears, dismiss it and the video is saved in the Photo/ Gallery app. (the video is ready for further sharing or posting)

TikTok already has the addictive quality and a never-ending video-feed. Now the simple and easy way of saving videos, we will see TikTok videos everywhere on different platforms. This feature will be loved by many as the video can be saved and watched later at leisure time

