TikTok Star Humaira Asghar Shoots Video Next to Forest Fire

TikTok is once again doing rounds for all the negative reasons. A Pakistani TikTok maker Humaira Asghar posted a TikTok video for herself walking in front of forest fire.

The video timings are very unfortunate. In Abbottabad police had recently arrested a man for intentionally starting a forest fire for his “video background”. Humaira Asghar video is being criticized for her posting video at such a time when the whole country is suffering because of the extreme heatwave.

In some parts of the country the temperature has crossed 51 degrees Celsius. The high temperature has made it very difficult for the poor people to co-op with the high temperatures. Whereas, Humaira Asghar in her posted video clip walks in-front of a burning hillside clad in a silver ball gown with the captions ” Fire erupts, wherever I am.”

The chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and an environmental activist Rina Saeed Khan Satti, criticized the video by saying that she (Humaira Asghar) should have held a bucket of water in an effort of to extinguish the fire rather than glamorizing it.

Miss Asghar retorted to the criticism in a statement that she has not started the fire. She further added in her statement that there is no harm in making of the video.

The TikTok video has been taken down. Humaira has a following of 11 million. Such trending or viral videos inspires the viewers into recreating a similar background for their videos. According to the environmental group in the neighboring hills of Pakistan’s capital a fire was ignited for a social media Video.

The chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board further added with concern that the message that such videos send is dangerous and risky, they need to be contained. With such silly acts from video makers not only endanger themselves but also put the wildlife and their habits in danger too.

Some of the viewers have also replied to the video criticizing Miss Asghar’s actions as “sheer ignorance and madness.”

According to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by NGO Germanwatch Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change. These forest fires are common from mid-April till the end of July and are caused by the high temperature of these months or by lightning or by the slash-and-burn farming.

Due to lack of awareness about environmental issues such blunders are committed by the population for ‘TikTok views and Likes’.

