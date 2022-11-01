TikTok will Notify Content Creators when you favorite their video

Instagram Favorites are soon going to change forever. Yes, from now on when you will favorite someone’s video, TikTok will notify content creators regarding this. It means from now on, your favorites are not going to be personal and you will have to give a second thought before favoriting someone’s video.

Previously, content creators were able to see the number of favorites a video had but were not able to see who favorite it. Social media platforms including Twitter’s bookmark, Instagram and Facebook saved do not notify creators who have saved their videos.

TikTok Notifies Content Creators about you- Is it alarming?

While this favorite feature was used by multiple people globally for saving videos they liked or for later, the introduction of Collections which allows users to organize their favorite videos further escalated the usage of this feature.

While telling about this feature, a TikTok spokesperson said:

We’re always thinking about ways to add value to the community and enrich the TikTok experience, as we continue to build a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture. “With Favorites notifications, we’re exploring new methods for deeper community engagement and creator analytics.”

This feature would be helpful for content creators since they would be able to see which kind of content is liked more by people. However, for normal users, it might create a feeling of uncomfortability and reduces the usage of this feature.

Also Read: Instagram resolves the bug that caused outage in different parts of the world