TikTok says it is looking into claims that a senior executive disparaged the concept of maternity leave, amid allegations that he is stepping down from his position.

TikTok’s Claims Investigation Executive Stated He “Didn’t Believe” in Maternity Leave

According to a revelation on Wednesday, Joshua Ma, the president of the company’s e-commerce business in Europe, told employees that as a “capitalist,” he “didn’t believe” companies should offer maternity leave.

“We are reviewing reported words and actions to see whether there has been a breach of company policies,” a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ma will “have some time off” and “step back” from his present UK-based post, according to the source.

Ma’s remarks were made in the context of the company’s TikTok Shop service, which launched in the UK in October after a rocky start. The function, which allows TikTok artists to organize a QVC-style live buying experience, is part of TikTok’s Chinese sibling app, Douyin’s, successful offering.

However, while Douyin users and TikTok Shop users in the various Asian nations where it was first launched flocked to the service, it has struggled to acquire popularity in the UK. TikTok, which enables deep discounts in sales but has struggled to attract a regular recurring audience, routinely subsidizes hosts and brands.

Worse, those products with too-good-to-be-true prices are undercut by other things whose prices are truly too good to be true: the platform is battling counterfeiting, leaving buyers unsure whether a Dyson hairdryer worth £450 is selling for £14 as a subsidy or a hoax.

“We’re always learning, iterating, and enhancing our service,” TikTok added, “which includes experimenting with a variety of product alternatives, price points, categories, and markets.” “We listen to what our community, creators, and merchants want from the platform and aim to enhance our service in response.”

The troubles have reportedly resulted in a staff exodus from the UK business, with half of the 40-strong team leaving in the eight months after the service began.

Also read: IHC Restricts FIA to Take Any Legal Action Against Social Media Activist