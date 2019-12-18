Top 5 Universities of Pakistan Offering IT Degree

One of the key factors behind a successful professional career is studying at a good university. That’s why researching their future degrees and universities is important to students.

Top universities, apart from the chances of a better professional career, help students;

Learn critical thinking

Develop socially by exposing them to people from different cultures

Make friends and contacts that will probably last a lifetime

To make the study a little easier, we’ve made a list of Pakistan’s top five universities that are often ranked among the best for local higher education in IT Category

Ranking Criteria

While there are multiple factors that determine the rankings, 5 main factors are as follows.

Quality Assurance: It provides resources for study, research labs, libraries, etc. Quality assurance accounts for 15 of the 100 ranking points.

Finance and facilities: It applies to the university’s strong financial framework. This accounts for the amount spent on students ‘ labs, research work, and scholarship. It has 10 points in the list.

Community Development: It applies to community outreach, international student exchange programs, foreign students, and foreign faculty. Community development has a weight of 4%

Teaching quality: If the faculty has more qualified professors, the school will be given a higher ranking. Teaching quality carries a weight of 30% in the ratings.

Research: The number of Masters and PhD students who graduate each year from a university is calculated. This also refers to the amount of research at the university that is being done. Work carries a weight of 41 percent as it rates a college.

Here are the top 5 universities of Pakistan offering degree in IT.

National University Of Sciences And Technology (NUST), Islamabad

Nust, a university founded by Pakistan’s government was first established for armed forces and workers. There are many Nust campuses, Islamabad’s most famous one. It provides the best computer engineering and science and technology resources for students.

Evolving NUST into a world-class Center of Excellence among Higher Education Institutions, leading Pakistan’s transformation into a rapidly developing Knowledge Economy to realize the national goal of a progressive and prosperous nation among nations ‘ says Chancellor.

NUST has developed relationships with prestigious foreign universities to ensure a two-way flow of information and comply with modern trends. A regular feature of academic activity is the splitting programs and visits of eminent professors from reputable foreign universities. These distinguished scholars give lectures on the latest developments in their fields and also help to update and review. This is one of the top 5 universities of Pakistan offering IT degree.

For Academic Programs please see a link below

http://www.nust.edu.pk/Academics/Pages/Undergraduate.aspx

FAST University

FAST is located in Peshawar, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore. The university offers engineering, finance, IT, business administration, humanities and social science postgraduate, graduate studies.

The university’s research wings are well established, nationally and internationally. They embark on cutting-edge work that directly affects Pakistan’s cultural, economic and technological needs. Over the next decade, its dream is to become a globally recognized Pakistani research university.

For Academic Programs please see a link below

http://nu.edu.pk/Degree-Programs

COMSATS Institute of Information Technology

Comsats is one of Pakistan’s top ten IT universities and has no campus other than that in Chak Shehzad and Lahore. This offers associate, graduate and doctoral degrees to graduates.

This aims to reduce the ever-increasing difference between the developed and developing world by means of useful science and technology applications. Under the leadership of Nobel Laureate, Dr. Abdus Salam, the Third World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) introduced the plan for the establishment of COMSATS.

The CUI functions under the Senate’s governance, chaired by the university’s chancellor. The president of Islamic Republuc Of Pakistan is the chancellor of the university.

Campuses 07 physical Campuses Faculties 06 Academic Departments 20 Research Centers 08 Total Library Books 1170,000+ Faculty 2,600+ including Research Associates Distinction 1,100+ PhD Faculty and Academic Managers Students 33,221 as of Spring 2019 (including Virtual campus)

For Academic Programs please see a link below:

https://www.comsats.edu.pk/Offices/UndergradPrograms.aspx

GIKI ( Ghulam Ishaq Khan University)

The university’s name is after Ghulam Ishaq Khan, the founder. It’s Pakistan’s biggest science and IT college. Swabi’s largest campus. GIKI stayed at the top of the HEC rankings.

One of Pakistan’s most prestigious engineering institutes is the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK). GIK is known throughout the world for setting a standard for engineering excellence. Over the years, the institute has produced successful, creative students working in some of the world’s most prestigious companies.

All these events are coordinated by students. GIK currently has more than 20 societies of graduates. Such organizations offer different opportunities for students to engage in their esthetic desires and work experience in a professional environment. Throughout contrast, these societies instill the invaluable values of cooperation and leadership throughout their members. It is recognized as the top 5 universities of Pakistan.

The academic year comprises two sixteen-week regular semesters each, and an eight-week summer school. Two regular and summer school semesters will last as follows:

Fall: August to December.

from January to May.

Summer: from June to July

For Academic Programs please see a link below

https://www.giki.edu.pk/Academics/AcademicCalendar

Established in 2012 as an initiative of Punjab’s Chief Minister, Information Technology University (ITU) is one of Pakistan’s few predominantly tech-focused universities to tackle the acute shortage of skilled manpower faced by Pakistan’s IT industry.

The university has made considerable progress and is on the way to becoming one of the best technology universities in Pakistan, led by Umar Saif, the current Dean and also the chairman of Punjab’s IT board, but the university is still in its early stages.

Admission

The process of admission to the ITU is based on the NTS test carried out. You have to appear for an interview once you have been cleared.

Campus: Lahore

These are top 5 universities of Pakistan which offers recognized IT degrees. All the information has been taken from the official websites of the universities.