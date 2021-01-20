Trump’s Channel to Stay Banned ahead of Inauguration: YouTube

Yesterday, YouTube confirmed that it extended a ban on US President Donald Trump’s channel due to the potential risk for inciting violence. Priorly, YouTube told that it would lift the ban from the channel on the eve of oathtaking ceremony of new President Joe Biden. However, the platform extended the ban and in response to an AFP inquiry, YouTube said,

In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will be prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for an additional minimum of seven days. As we shared previously, comments will continue to be indefinitely disabled under videos from the channel.

Trump’s access to the social media platforms has been largely cut off since a fanatic mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol in Washington DC.

In addition to YouTube, Facebook also banned Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following the violent demonstrations that targeted the US Capitol, which momentarily disrupted the certification of Biden’s election victory. In announcing the suspension of Trump’s accounts, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that former President Trump used the social media platform to provoke violence and was concerned that he would continue to do so.

Another famous social media platform Twitter went a step further by deleting Trump’s account permanently, depriving him of his favourite platform. Twitter was already marking his controversial tweets disputing the election outcome with warnings. Along with that, other social media services like Snapchat and Twitch also suspended Trump’s accounts.

