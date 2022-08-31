Trump’s Truth Social Removed from Google Play Store Over Content Moderation Concerns

Social Media Platforms provide freedom of speech to users however sometime when a line of free speech and harassment crosses, they ban user from using the platform over policy violations. Same happened with Trump who was once banned by Twitter after great criticism from the platform for sharing incitement of violence in Jan 2021. Donald Trump took it very personally and responded, “Free speech no longer exists in America. It died with big tech…also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We wcill not be silenced! Twitter is not about free speech. They are all about promoting a Radical left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely….” Trump remained determined and started working on his own social media platform and named it “Truth Social”.

While he thought he is successful now and he is going to promote freedom of speech on his platform, Trump’s Truth Social was removed from Google Play store over a few content moderation concerns.

The entities which were behind this new startup are Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). Both entered a merger agreement to make TMTG a publicly traded company that will offer alternatives to social media networks and mainstream media.

When Google was asked about the unavailability of Truth Social, it revealed that the app lacks the system for moderating user-generated content and hence it violates the Play Store’s terms of service.

“On Aug. 19, we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,”

Due to this restriction, 44% of android smartphone users will not be able to download the Truth Social app from the store. Trump media in response acknowledged the concerns and told that they are working on the requirement and soon will resolve the issues.

However, TMTG’s CEO, Devin Nunes said:

“When are we going to be available on Android? Well, look, that’s up to the Google Play store. We’re waiting on them to approve us, I don’t know what’s taking so long.”

Google in response said that the Nunes statement is misrepresenting the dealings between Trump Media and Play Store. The company had clearly communicated them for the violations and the steps to address them properly. Surely, if the social media app clears the concerns, it will get an ok from the Play Store to be used by the users.

