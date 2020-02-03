Twitter Adds Threaded Replies to iOS

Twitter keeps on launching new feature along with change is design interface. This time Twitter for iOS has witnessed as slight change when it comes to design as it has added Threaded Replies to iOS. This change in design will make conversations easier. The company is adding a threaded replies in timeline. Currently, its nearly impossible to differentiate between standard tweets and replies.

This latest update will not make it easier to differentiate between a parent tweet and reply as the replies will now be connected with the series of vertical and horizontal lines.

Threaded Replies to iOS will Make it Easier for People to Read Conversations

In this way, the Twitter conversation will look more effective like a thread of connected notes. This feature first came in the Twitter beta app which only displays the threads for replies from people you follow. In this way, a user will not be bombarded with the tweets of random people, they don’t even know.

While telling about this new update, Twitter said:

New layout makes it easier to see who’s replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations,”

According to Twitter, this change will encourage more users to reply to tweets and more end users will join the conversations.

